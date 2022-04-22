Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.88.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $6.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.26. 123,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $122.43 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

