Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.2% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.79. 265,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,949,391. The firm has a market cap of $273.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.83 and a 200 day moving average of $135.39. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

