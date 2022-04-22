Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 29.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after buying an additional 3,537,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,492,000 after buying an additional 1,633,014 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 578.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,562,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,777,000 after buying an additional 1,332,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9,081.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 848,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after buying an additional 839,727 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 294,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,565. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.76. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

