Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 136,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,624,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,766,000 after buying an additional 1,784,080 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 81,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.25. 1,407,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,257,402. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $41.47 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.