Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 2,708 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded down $3.10 on Friday, reaching $86.31. 947,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,469,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.11. The firm has a market cap of $233.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $239.22.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

