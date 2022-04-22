Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 475 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,053 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in CVS Health by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after buying an additional 1,895,954 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,922,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,939,002,000 after buying an additional 712,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

NYSE CVS traded down $4.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.74. 271,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,457,836. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average of $99.45. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,147 shares of company stock worth $23,949,067. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

