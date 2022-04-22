Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 975 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 103.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,682,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,140,000 after buying an additional 856,812 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.65.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,631,531. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

