Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 2.5% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.59. 320,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,840,989. The company has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,078,452 shares of company stock worth $68,279,978. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

