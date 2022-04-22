Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Computer Programs and Systems reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.80 million, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $41,856.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,459 shares of company stock valued at $238,223. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,378,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,703,000 after purchasing an additional 66,026 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

