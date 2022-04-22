Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Truist Financial

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of CRK opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 410.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,743,000 after buying an additional 6,336,555 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,912.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,621,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 2,491,522 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at about $16,043,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 57.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,558,000. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

