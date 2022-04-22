Conflux Network Price Tops $0.32 (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,749.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.93 or 0.07446481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.86 or 0.00266309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.03 or 0.00805130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014716 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.90 or 0.00673985 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00088969 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00396904 BTC.

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.