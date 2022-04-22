Connective Portfolio Management LLC Acquires New Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000. BioNTech makes up 3.4% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in BioNTech by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 1,047.4% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BNTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.59.

BioNTech stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,733. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $121.32 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.05.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 32.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

