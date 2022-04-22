Connective Portfolio Management LLC Invests $829,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. Cadence Design Systems makes up 1.5% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.07. 1,350,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,210. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,043 shares of company stock worth $25,210,794 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

