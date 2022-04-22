Connective Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $159,000 Investment in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARBK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Blockchain from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

NASDAQ:ARBK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.50. 94,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99. Argo Blockchain plc has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Argo Blockchain Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.