Connective Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $426,000 Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,172,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.63.

Shares of REGN traded down $18.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $688.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,500. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.40 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The stock has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $669.20 and its 200 day moving average is $635.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $899,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,459 shares of company stock worth $30,177,797. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

