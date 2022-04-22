Connective Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $688,000 Investment in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MARA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 505.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 509,917 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,858,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 887.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 333,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 282,177 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,309,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

NASDAQ MARA traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,821,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,097,387. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a current ratio of 49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 4.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Marathon Digital Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.