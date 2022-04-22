Connective Portfolio Management LLC Takes $997,000 Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000. Texas Pacific Land accounts for about 1.8% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPL. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 103 shares of company stock valued at $129,183. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPL traded down $54.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,378.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,241. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,309.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,246.16.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 63.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

