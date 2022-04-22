Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.49. 2,007,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $99.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

