Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $235.71

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.71 and traded as high as $286.74. Constellation Brands shares last traded at $286.74, with a volume of 317 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,593.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.66.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ.B Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -1,533.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

