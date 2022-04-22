Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($107.53) to €95.00 ($102.15) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($102.15) to €90.00 ($96.77) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($146.24) to €110.00 ($118.28) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.60.

Shares of CTTAY stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.