Contrasting GreenBox POS (GBOX) & The Competition

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) is one of 55 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare GreenBox POS to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.57, meaning that its share price is 357% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenBox POS’s competitors have a beta of 1.97, meaning that their average share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GreenBox POS and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $26.31 million -$26.45 million -4.88 GreenBox POS Competitors $1.69 billion $120.63 million 21.09

GreenBox POS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS. GreenBox POS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GreenBox POS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -100.57% -34.95% -22.26% GreenBox POS Competitors -22.67% -15.80% -3.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for GreenBox POS and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00 GreenBox POS Competitors 179 721 1023 27 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 45.71%. Given GreenBox POS’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GreenBox POS has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GreenBox POS competitors beat GreenBox POS on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

GreenBox POS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

