Convex Finance Trading Down 8.5% This Week (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $51.53 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $26.06 or 0.00065797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00046353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,963.11 or 0.07480625 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00037897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,574.86 or 0.99910248 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 88,803,243 coins and its circulating supply is 58,269,452 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

