Cook Protocol (COOK) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046322 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.47 or 0.07493102 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,535.30 or 1.00099544 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00036486 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

