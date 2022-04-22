Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 2,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 15,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.59.

Cordoba Minerals Company Profile

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 147.23 square kilometers and has an additional 1,861.85 square kilometers of exploration licenses under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

