Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 2,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 15,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.59.
Cordoba Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CDB)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Receive News & Ratings for Cordoba Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordoba Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.