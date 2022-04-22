Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) dropped 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 6.07 and last traded at 6.09. Approximately 70,995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,262,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.59.

CORZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of 8.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,578,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $4,539,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

