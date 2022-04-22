Cormark Raises ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$27.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.23.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARX stock opened at C$17.76 on Monday. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$7.28 and a 52 week high of C$19.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.32 billion and a PE ratio of 14.21.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.3399998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

About ARC Resources (Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.