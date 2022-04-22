Corundum Group Inc. Purchases 981 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $183.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $482.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $185.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

