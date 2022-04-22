Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Raymond James

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised Coty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY opened at $8.28 on Monday. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 118.29 and a beta of 2.47.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Beatrice Ballini bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sue Nabi bought 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,871,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,154,000 after buying an additional 2,586,779 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,993,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,436,000 after buying an additional 108,752 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 1,019.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after buying an additional 10,639,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coty by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,639,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,773,000 after buying an additional 2,658,614 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,538,000 after buying an additional 578,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

About Coty (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.