Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 224,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,000. Element Solutions accounts for 4.3% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Element Solutions by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.46.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. 18,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,240. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

