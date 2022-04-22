Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 40,580 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 111,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $20.83. 6,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,899. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $22.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.