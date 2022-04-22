Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 159,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned about 0.21% of Gold Resource as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GORO. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 161.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 46,350 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GORO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. 29,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,011. The company has a market capitalization of $183.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource Co. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

