Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 802 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $12.28 on Friday, hitting $525.16. 80,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,855. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $494.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $502.48 and a 200-day moving average of $475.49.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

