Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Takes $2.14 Million Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000.

CALF stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 189,833 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26.

