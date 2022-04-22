Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000. Check Point Software Technologies makes up 1.4% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,595. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

