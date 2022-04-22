Cowen Cuts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $44.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Avantor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.59.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. Avantor has a 12 month low of $29.58 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $248,301,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $207,973,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after buying an additional 2,937,760 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter worth about $92,170,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Avantor by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 2,251,340 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

