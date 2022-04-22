Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.63.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.52. 273,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,254. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.31. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $107.24 and a one year high of $173.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

