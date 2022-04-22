Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

Several research firms have commented on BAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 43.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAP stock traded down $6.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.13. The stock had a trading volume of 391,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,525. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.79. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $182.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $938.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.24 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp (Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.