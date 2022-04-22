CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $192,193.75 and approximately $1,603.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 231.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

