Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €9.90 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €9.90 ($10.65) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KCO. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($16.67) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.60 ($16.77) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.20 ($18.49) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($17.85) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.71 ($14.74).

ETR KCO opened at €13.09 ($14.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 2.25. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €9.06 ($9.74) and a 12 month high of €13.50 ($14.52). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €11.83 and its 200 day moving average is €11.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.72.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

