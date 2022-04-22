Credit Suisse Group Raises UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $595.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $564.00 to $595.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $546.13.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $537.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.49. The firm has a market cap of $505.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,298 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

