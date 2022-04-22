Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€41.00” Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($44.09) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MTGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €48.00 ($51.61) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($46.24) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($44.09) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.18 ($43.21).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($19.05) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($33.08).

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

