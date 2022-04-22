Credit Suisse Group Trims OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF) Target Price to €24.00

OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €27.00 ($29.03) to €24.00 ($25.81) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded OVH Groupe from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

OTC:OVHFF opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. OVH Groupe has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

OVH Groupe SAS provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company offers Bare Metal Cloud, an instant provisioning and automated access to dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which are software defined data center services; Public Cloud that provides computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services to help individuals and companies to start and enhance their digital journey.

