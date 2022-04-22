Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 97,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,718,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,665. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

