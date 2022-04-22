Crew Capital Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 240 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $3,275,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Tesla by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

TSLA stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,005.05. 23,089,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,256,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 205.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $937.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $982.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

