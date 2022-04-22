Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 205 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after buying an additional 12,694,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 231.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,673 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.25. 14,762,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,756,355. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average is $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 512,819 shares of company stock worth $32,431,674. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

