Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 2,453 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.3% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after buying an additional 825,500 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,714 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.29. 9,143,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,893,357. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.