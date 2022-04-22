Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 400 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Intel by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Intel by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.61.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 28,204,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,983,805. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $190.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.