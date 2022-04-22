Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $4.67.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

