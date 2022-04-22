Critical Analysis: Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI – Get Rating) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aspyra and Kubient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kubient has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 435.71%. Given Kubient’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kubient is more favorable than Aspyra.

Profitability

This table compares Aspyra and Kubient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspyra N/A N/A N/A Kubient -375.79% -34.47% -31.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspyra and Kubient’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kubient $2.74 million 5.85 -$10.29 million ($0.74) -1.51

Aspyra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kubient.

Risk and Volatility

Aspyra has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kubient has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Aspyra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Kubient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kubient beats Aspyra on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspyra (Get Rating)

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Kubient (Get Rating)

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

