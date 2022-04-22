Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Shares Down 1.5%

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.66 and last traded at $63.66. Approximately 1,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.66.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, IRAs, time deposit accounts, and health savings accounts.

